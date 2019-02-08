Shocking video shows car striking diners at Beef O'Brady's in Florida

SPRING HILL, Fla. - Officials on Friday released video of a crash that shows a car slamming into a Beef O'Brady's restaurant, where five diners were injured.

The crash happened Tuesday afternoon in Spring Hill, north of Tampa.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Barbara Markowski, 65, of Spring Hill, was driving a 2007 Saturn ION when the brakes malfunctioned, causing her to cross a median and strike two cars before crashing entirely into the restaurant.

Five patrons, including two sitting a booth who took a direct impact, were struck and taken to hospitals for treatment, the FHP said. Troopers said Friday that all the victims are continuing to recover.

The victims range in age from 65 to 84.

Markowski, who was wearing a seat belt, suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital, troopers said.

Four people in one of the cars struck by Markowski were not hurt, officials said. The other car was unoccupied.

Markowski was issued a citation for unsafe or improper equipment, according to the FHP.

No other details have been released.

