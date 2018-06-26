Show us how your child is practicing traffic safety

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve wants to help keep your kids safe on the road.

What’s the best way to do that? Get them involved.

News 6 is looking for videos of your kids sharing their safety tips, everything from bike safety to crossing the street and walking to school and texting and driving.

Send us a video of your child being safe, and be sure to include their name, age and city, and they might be featured on News 6 at Nine.



