Smoky conditions close SR 520 near Orange-Brevard county line

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - State Road 520 is closed in both directions Friday morning near the Orange-Brevard county line because of visibility issues.

The Florida Highway Patrol said visibility is a major concern in the area due to a prescribed burn in the area.

The burn is taking place at S.R. 520 and Nova Road near Christmas.

A couple of minor crashes have been reported in the area.

It's not known when the road will be reopened. Trooper Steve said State Road 528 and Interstate 95 can be used as alternate routes.

Watch News 6 and stay with ClickOrlando.com for updates.





Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.