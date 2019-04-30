Hole in road causes woes for drivers headed to Orlando International Airport

Drivers traveling to Orlando International Airport from the south are being forced to find an alternate route because of a hole in an access road.

OIA spokeswoman Carolyn Fennell said crews performing maintenance work early Tuesday discovered the hole, described as a washout, on the downslope of an overpass on the northbound side of Jeff Fuqua Boulevard.

"Traffic Alert: Northbound Jeff Fuqua Blvd (Access Road) is blocked at Heintzelman Road, all traffic being diverted to Heintzelman. If entering from the airport from the south, add more time to your journey and find an alternate route," OIA tweeted.

Crews are working to fully repair the road, but one lane reopened around 8:30 a.m.

The size of the hole was not immediately known.

Traffic Alert 🚗

Northbound Jeff Fuqua Blvd (Access Rd) is blocked at Heintzelman Rd, all traffic being diverted to Heintzelman. If entering from the airport from the south, add more time to your journey and find an alternate route. — Orlando International Airport (@MCO) April 30, 2019

No other details have been released.

