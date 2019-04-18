South I-95 in Daytona Beach closed after man jumps from overpass

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - All southbound lanes are blocked Thursday after authorities say a man jumped off an overpass onto I-95 in Volusia County.

The incident happened after 4 p.m. in Daytona Beach at Exit 260 from the Belville Road overpass, officials said. All southbound lanes are blocked from International Speedway, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The condition of the person who jumped is unknown, officials said.

Daytona Beach police said the man was involved in a domestic disturbance at a home and made suicidal threats before he left. Minutes later, witnesses reported he jumped from the overpass at the Belville Road exit, police said.



West Belville Road from Williamson Boulevard is also shut down, Daytona Beach police said. Officials estimated the roads will be closed for at least two hours.

Police recommend these alternate routes:

Anyone wanting to access southbound I-95 in Daytona Beach should take Williamson Boulevard (south) to Dunlawton Avene to access I-95.



Anyone wanting to access northbound I-95 in Daytona Beach should take International Speedway Boulevard to I-95 northbound.

Check back for updates.

