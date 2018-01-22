I-95 reopens after tractor-trailer fire at Beachline

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A tractor-trailer on fire shut down southbound Interstate 95 in Brevard County at State Road 528, according to Brevard County Fire Rescue officials.

Firefighters said the vehicle fire at mile marker 208 was fully involved when they arrived and drivers should avoid the intersection.

The ramp from SR 528, both east and westbound, to southbound I-95 were shut down after 6 a.m., but later reopened by 10:30 a.m.

Another vehicle was hit by debris from the fire, officials said. The driver of the second vehicle was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center with severe burns as a trauma alert.

Cocoa police and Florida Highway Patrol were also on scene. Video posted on Facebook by the Cocoa Police Department showed the truck on its side engulfed in flames and debris all over the road.

