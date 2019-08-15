State Road 408 reopens in Orlando after crash, spill

ORLANDO, Fla. - State Road 408 was closed in Orlando early Thursday due to a two-vehicle crash that resulted in diesel fuel and a caustic chemical being spilled onto the road, police said.

The crash was reported around 4 a.m. in the westbound lanes of S.R. 408 near Conway Road.

Orlando police said injuries associated with the crash were non-life-threatening, but no other details have been released.

A concrete truck was involved in the wreck and spilled the fuel and chemicals, according to police.

The crash closed the toll road and traffic was diverted to Semoran Boulevard, but State Road 408 was later reopened.

"Drivers are still advised to use caution in the area as the diesel spill remnants have left the roadway slippery," police said in an email.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.