Stopping for turtle results in crash on Florida road

A turtle is seen along a Jobs Point Road, Wednesday, June 5, 2019, in Egg Harbor Township, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - A turtle traversing a Titusville street resulted in a wreck Friday morning, according to authorities.

News 6 partner Florida Today reports that Patricia Dillard, 65, stopped her vehicle on Grissom Parkway to help move the turtle as it crossed, when her stopped Nissan Rouge was struck by another southbound driver around 11 a.m.

Police said 41-year-old Christina Campbell of Cocoa hit the stopped car.

Neither driver was injured and the crash remains under investigation.

”We strongly urge against drivers stopping their vehicles in the middle of a travel lane because it creates a significant risk to public safety,” Titusville Deputy Chief Todd Hutchinson said in a news release. “Fortunately, nobody was seriously injured in this incident."

Copyright 2019 Florida Today