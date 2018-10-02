Stretch of Maitland Boulevard renamed for fallen deputy

MAITLAND, Fla. - A Central Florida roadway was named after a Seminole County sheriff's deputy who was struck and killed in 2011.

Maitland Boulevard between State Road 434 and Magnolia Homes now carries the name Deputy Matt Miller Memorial Boulevard.

The Seminole County Sheriff's Office, along with State Rep. Bob Cortes and the Florida Department of Transportation, made the announcement Tuesday at a ceremony.

Miller was killed by a vehicle that struck him after making a left turn in front of his motorcycle.

At the ceremony, Miller's brother recounted a dinner he was supposed to have with him that evening.

“(Before I learned about the crash), I sent him a message. I said, 'Hey, buddy, I haven't heard from you today. Are we still getting together?' And that message never got answered,” Gary Miller said.

