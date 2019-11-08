Student on Orange County school bus injured in crash

An Orange County school bus is involved in a crash with a car.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A student was injured Friday morning when an Orange County school bus was involved in a crash with another vehicle, officials said.

The crash was reported in the 6900 block of Almoa Avenue near Goldenrod and Forsyth roads.

According to Orange County Fire Rescue, about 45 students were aboard the bus and one of them suffered a knee injury. All the students will be checked out, OCFR said.

One person in the other car was also injured, officials said.

No other details, including where the bus was headed, have been released.

