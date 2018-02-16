Summerfield man, 32, killed after car strikes tree, FHP says

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A 32-year-old Summerfield man was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Friday in Marion County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said Ralph Burton Ford died in the wreck, which was reported at 2:40 a.m. on County Road 42 near SE 47th Avenue.

The FHP said Ford was driving a 2001 Mercury Cougar west on C.R. 42 at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the vehicle, which began rotating clockwise. The car traveled sideways onto the grass shoulder and started to overturn when the roof struck a tree, troopers said.

Ford, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene, the FHP said.

It's not known if alcohol played a role in the crash, the FHP said.

