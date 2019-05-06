Traffic

SunRail train crashes into vehicle in Maitland

Drivers should avoid Maitland and Packwood avenues

By Daniel Dahm - Digital Manager

MAITLAND, Fla. - A SunRail train crashed into a vehicle Monday morning in Maitland, police said.

The crash was reported near Maitland and Packwood avenues.

Maitland police tweeted that there heavy traffic delays are expected in the area, including on Horatio Drive.

"Drivers should try to avoid the area," police tweeted.

No other details have been released.

