SunRail train crashes into vehicle in Maitland

MAITLAND, Fla. - A SunRail train crashed into a vehicle Monday morning in Maitland, police said.

The crash was reported near Maitland and Packwood avenues.

Maitland police tweeted that there heavy traffic delays are expected in the area, including on Horatio Drive.

"Drivers should try to avoid the area," police tweeted.

No other details have been released.

@MaitlandPolice is working a vehicle crash in the area of Maitland Ave. and Packwood Ave. involving a single vehicle and Sunrail train. Heavy traffic delays are expected around the scene as well as on Horatio Ave. Drivers should try to avoid the area pic.twitter.com/MKqnddK5x4 — Maitland Police Department (@MaitlandPolice) May 6, 2019

