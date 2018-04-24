Suspected wrong-way driver nearly hits family of 9, police say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A Palm Bay man who police said nearly struck a vehicle carrying nine family members, then sped ahead of them before turning around and barreling head-on toward the vehicle, was arrested.

The driver of the targeted vehicle, which was carrying a St. Cloud couple and their seven children, told Brevard County sheriff’s deputies that they were able to swerve to avoid a collision on the darkened highway, News 6 partner Florida Today reported.

Arturo Iacobi, 54, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after deputies located his car about 1:30 a.m. Saturday along the 6000 block of U.S. 1 to investigate reports of an erratic driver.

Deputies tracked Iacobi’s red Chevrolet after receiving a call about the same vehicle being driven recklessly along U.S. 192, reports show.

Two witnesses told deputies that Iacobi nearly sideswiped their vehicle while in the westbound lanes of U.S. 192.

One of the drivers told deputies that Iacobi had turned on his high beams and sped by them before turning around and heading back -- the wrong way -- in their direction.

The driver told deputies that he was afraid for his life and the life of his wife and seven children.

A motive is not known, officials said.

Iacobi was arrested and booked into the Brevard County Jail Complex.

