SUV driver killed after hitting tow truck on I-4 in Volusia County

DELTONA, Fla. - An SUV driver was killed early Wednesday in a crash on Interstate 4 in Volusia County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal wreck was reported around 2:45 a.m. on I-4 east at mile marker 108 near Deltona.

According to the FHP, a tow truck carrying a vehicle that had been involved in a previous crash was traveling in the right lane when the SUV struck the rear of the tow truck.

The driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.

The driver and passenger in the tow truck were taken to a hospital with minor injuries, the FHP said.

Two lanes of I-4 east are closed in the area.

No other details have been released.

