PHOTOS: SUV slams into 7-Eleven gas station in Apopka

APOPKA, Fla. - At least one person was injured Sunday in a crash at a gas station in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the incident took place at the 7-Eleven located at 1117 E. Semoran Blvd. in Apopka shortly after noon.

News 6 was at the scene of the crash, where troopers could be seen talking to the occupants of a red SUV that appeared to have hit the building.

The SUV was taped off as troopers investigated the crash. The glass in one of the gas station windows appeared to have been knocked out by the vehicle and the building looked cracked.

Troopers have not said what led up to the crash or whether anyone in the building was hurt.

This is a developing story.

