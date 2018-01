ORLANDO, Fla. - An SUV struck and killed a man Sunday night in Orlando, police said.

The fatal crash was reported at 10:30 p.m. on Semoran Boulevard near Lake Underhill Road.

Orlando police said the man was crossing Semoran when he was struck by the vehicle. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the driver stayed at the scene and will not face charges.

No other details have been released.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.