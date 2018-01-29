Teen driver strikes 3 children at Oviedo bus stop, FHP says

OVIEDO, Fla. - Three children waiting at a bus stop Monday morning in Oviedo were struck by a vehicle driven by a 17-year-old, who initially left the scene, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash was reported around 9 a.m. at Osprey Lake Circle and Grey Owl Run, north of Walker Elementary School near Snow Hill Road.

The FHP said the teen was driving a 2015 BMW, with her 8-year-old sibling as a passenger, when she lost control and struck a mailbox before hitting the children. Troopers said the driver never stopped and dropped off her sibling at school before returning to the scene.

The 17-year-old struck a gate on her way back to the scene, the FHP said.

The victims were two 12-year-old girls and a 14-year-old girl, all of Chuluota.

One of the 12-year-olds was taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital in Orlando but is expected to be OK, the FHP said. The other two children were not seriously injured, troopers said.

A man called 911 to report the crash.

"I need medical and police," he said. "I think a car hit one of the kids at my bus stop, and the car left."

The caller said one of the 12-year-old girls had a large bruise on her head and she suffered several scrapes.

"My daughter got hit, too," the 911 caller said. "She's 14. We see a scrape on her shoulder."

The driver of the BMW, who was wearing her seat belt, was not injured, and alcohol did not play a role in the crash, the FHP said. Charges are pending, according to an FHP report.

No other details have been released.

Watch News 6 and stay with ClickOrlando.com for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.