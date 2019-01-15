Teen struck by SUV while riding her bike to school, St. Cloud police say

ST. CLOUD, Fla. - A teenager was struck by an SUV in St. Cloud as she rode her bike to school Tuesday morrning, police said.

The crash was reported at 6:30 a.m. at 13th Street and Indiana Avenue.

St. Cloud police said the teen was crossing 13th Street when she was hit by a Chevrolet Tahoe.

The teen was taken to St. Cloud Hospital and then airlifted to Arnold Palmer Hospital in Orlando with non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation is ongoing.

No other details have been released.

