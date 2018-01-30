Tractor-trailer fire closes SR 46 in Lake County

MOUNT PLYMOUTH, Fla. - A tractor-trailer fire forced officials to close State Road 46 in Lake County.

The vehicle caught fire Tuesday morning on S.R. 46, not far from State Road 46A near Mount Plymouth.

S.R. 46 was closed in both directions from Camp Challenge to State Road 429, officials said. The road reopened before 1:30 p.m.

The truck was carrying bundles of recycled cardboard, according to Lake County Fire Rescue.

No other details have been released.

