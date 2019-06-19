Traffic

Tractor-trailer hauling trash overturns in Orange County

Crash closes southbound ramp from U.S. 441 to SR 429

By Daniel Dahm - Digital Manager

A tractor-trailer hauling trash overturned Tuesday morning in Orange County.

The crash happened on the southbound ramp from U.S. 441 to State Road 429, forcing officials to close the ramp.

Details about the crash have not been released.

