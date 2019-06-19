Tractor-trailer hauling trash overturns in Orange County

A tractor-trailer hauling trash overturned Tuesday morning in Orange County.
The crash happened on the southbound ramp from U.S. 441 to State Road 429, forcing officials to close the ramp.
Details about the crash have not been released.
SB US-441 to SB SR-429
- CLOSED
- Overturned trash truck
Alt: Continue south on US-441#crash #orange #traffic pic.twitter.com/aqUiYR44I5 — Trooper Steve (@TrooperSteve_) June 19, 2019
DO NOT STOP ON THE ROAD!!!
- Stopping on a limited access road just to take a picture is not only dangerous but illegal
- MOVE ONE
Crash: SB US-441 to SB SR-429
-ramp closed pic.twitter.com/PlqjoRUTxC — Trooper Steve (@TrooperSteve_) June 19, 2019
