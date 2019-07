ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - One person died in a single-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 1 Sunday night, according to the Ormond Beach Police Department.

Police said the crash happened shortly after 8 p.m. in the 900 block of North U.S. Highway 1 when the vehicle went off the road.

One person died at the scene.

The crash is under investigation. No further details were immediately available.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.