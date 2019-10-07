70-year-old man fatally struck while crossing street in Marion County, troopers say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A 70-year-old man was crossing the street Wednesday night when he was fatally struck by a driver who couldn't see him, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Douglas Keyes was crossing State Road 40 from north to south at about 7:40 p.m. when a GMC Yukon traveling eastbound hit him, records show.

The driver of the Yukon, 53-year-old Thomas Sandner, said he didn't see Keyes in his lane before the crash, according to the report.

Keyes died at the scene of the crash. Sandner was not injured.

The crash is under investigation.

