FHP: Improper lane change leads to two-vehicle crash on Osceola Parkway

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - At least two people were hospitalized Friday after a crash in Osceola County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said two vehicles were headed westbound on Osceola Parkway near White Birch Drive when one of the drivers made an improper lane change to cut in front of the other.

The driver who was cut off by the other drove their vehicle through the median and struck an eastbound vehicle, the Highway Patrol said.

Video from Sky 6 showed one of the vehicles on its side and the other completely mangled.

Several emergency vehicles and an air care helicopter were also at the scene.

Troopers said the drivers of the two vehicles involved in the crash were both taken to Osceola Regional Medical Center, where they're in stable condition.

It's unclear whether anyone is facing charges in connection with the crash.

