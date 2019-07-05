Van crashes into Ocoee consignment shop, driver leaves

OCOEE, Fla. - Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash Thursday that left an Ocoee consignment shop badly damaged.

Ocoee police said a 2000 black Mazda minivan hit Upscale Apparel on Wurst Road around 11:15 p.m. on the Fourth of July. Deputy chief Stephen McCosker said the driver then left the scene of the crash, taking the license plate but leaving the vehicle behind.

"Unfortunately when people commit hit and runs, they think they can get away by removing the tag and leaving the vehicle, but there are other investigative ways to figure out who was driving the car," McCosker said.

Someone who saw the crash called 911.

Vivien White, who manages the thrift store that helps to feed, clothe and shelter those in need, said mattresses that had been lined up against the wall took a brunt of the impact from the crash.

"I keep (the mattresses) by the front door for mobility purposes and sure enough, it softened the blow of the whole situation," White said.

Some glass was destroyed but most other items in the store will be salvageable once they're washed.

"I hope (the driver is) OK. You know, it's unfortunate. I hope the situation was, you know, it was an unfortunate accident, nothing in terms of some kind of act against us," White said.

Photos of the damage show the front window and wall are destroyed. Still, White said she's hopeful that the store will be able to reopen soon.

Police are asking anyone who has information about the crash to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.

A vehicle crashed into the Upscale Apparel consignment shop in Ocoee. (Images: Vivien White)

