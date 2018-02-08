Traffic stop turns into slow-speed chase in Seminole County

LONGWOOD, Fla. - A driver was taken into custody early Thursday after Seminole County sheriff's deputies say he led them on a chase.

Deputies tried to pull the driver over for a traffic stop around 2:30 a.m. at Lake Mary Boulevard, but he wouldn't stop, officials said.

Deputies used stop sticks, but the driver continued traveling with flat tires, according to officials. The vehicle came to a stop on on Wekiva Springs Road, and the driver was taken into custody.

Deputies said the incident is believed to have been drug-related.

No injuries were reported.







