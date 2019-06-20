Trooper dragged by car during traffic stop in Orlando; 2 sought

ORLANDO, Fla. - A Florida Highway Patrol trooper was dragged by a car early Thursday after making a traffic stop in Orlando, officials said.

According to the FHP, the trooper attempted to stop a 2014 Toyota Corolla around 3 a.m. on westbound State Road 50, just west of Orange Avenue.

Officials said the driver of the Corolla was forced to stop at train tracks because a train was coming through, so the driver got out of the car and ran away. A passenger remained in the car, the FHP said.

The trooper ran after the driver, who returned to the Corolla, and the trooper tried to physically detain him, authorities said.

The passenger moved into the driver's seat, however, and started driving away, dragging both the trooper and the original driver, the FHP said.

The original driver was able to get back into the car, and the trooper disengaged after being dragged for about 100 feet, officials said.

We’re following #breakingnews in Orlando. @FHPOrlando says a trooper was dragged and injured during a traffic stop on SR-50 near the train tracks. Live updates this morning on #News6. pic.twitter.com/ooVXa9ubxF — Mark Lehman (@MarkLehman6) June 20, 2019

The trooper was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, the FHP said.

The car, a white 2014 Toyota Corolla with the Florida tag JDFD72, and the culprits have not been located.

The FHP said video of the incident will be released later.

Troopers are looking for a white 2014 Toyota Corolla with a Florida Tag “JDFD72” in connection with dragging a trooper on a traffic stop this morning on Colonial Drive. Trooper is OK. If you see this vehicle call FHP at 407-737-2213. pic.twitter.com/YXczZbCJl2 — FHP Orlando (@FHPOrlando) June 20, 2019

