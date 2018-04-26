Troopers search for large vehicle involved in fatal Turnpike crash in Osceola

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Troopers are looking for a large vehicle believed to be involved in a fatal crash Wednesday morning in Osceola County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a 49-year-old Miami man, whose name has not been released, was driving a Dodge van south on Florida's Turnpike around 6:25 a.m. when he lost control and hit a guardrail.

After hitting the center guardrail, the van drove back toward the roadway and hit another vehicle, which investigators believe was a tractor-trailer or another large type of truck, before hitting another guardrail toward the right shoulder of the road, troopers said.

The Highway Patrol said there were no witnesses to the crash that they were immediately aware of, but the damage to the man's van leads investigators to believe the other vehicle was involved.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has information about the other vehicle believed to be involved is urged to call the Highway Patrol at 407-737-2213.

The crash is still under investigation, troopers said.

