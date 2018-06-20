2 children critically injured in wrong-way crash in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - Two children, ages 1 and 2, were critically injured in a head-on collision Tuesday night on Country Road 25 in Marion County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

According to troopers, the children were not in car seats or wearing seatbelts as a woman was driving them the wrong way in the northbound lane.

Their car collided head-on with a truck as they were both taking a turn in opposite directions, the FHP said.

The driver of the truck attempted to steer out of the way when he saw their car but was unsuccessful, according to the FHP.

All involved in the crash, expect for the man driving the truck, were taken to hospitasl.

