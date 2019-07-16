Two vehicles fatally strike bicyclist in Lake Wales, deputies say

POLK COUNTY, Fla. - A bicyclist died after he was struck by two vehicles Tuesday morning, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said 35-year-old Mitchell Johnson was riding his bicycle in the right side of the northbound lane of Golloway Road near Apollo Court around 5:20 a.m. when a 2008 Lincoln MKZ struck him from behind.

The force of the crash caused Johnson to be ejected from his bicycle, roll across the hood of the Lincoln and land in the southbound lane, where he was struck by a 2005 GMC Envoy.

Neither driver was injured. Neither was believed to be impaired, speeding or distracted.

Deputies said Johnson was wearing dark-colored clothing and did not have lights on his bicycle. Golloway Road does not have street lighting.

Johnson was taken to Lakeland Regional Health to be treated for head trauma but he died shortly after arriving there.

North Golloway Road was closed for about four hours Tuesday morning. The crash remains under investigation.

