Van fire slows I-4 traffic near Conroy Road

A van catches fire on I-4 near Conroy Road. Photo credit: Tom Cross.

ORLANDO, Fla. - A vehicle fire slowed traffic Tuesday morning on Interstate 4 in Orlando.

A van caught fire on I-4 east near Conroy Road.

Black smoke billowed from the van before the fire was extinguished.

Photos from the scene show a van entirely burned out.

The fire caused a traffic jam in the area.

Details about the fire are not known.

Van caught fire on I4 today during rush hour traffic~8am. Black smoke billowed out for about 10 minutes, fire department took care of it quickly👌🏻 and traffic kept moving, thankfully #interstate4 #i4 #orlando @news6wkmg @EMSpeck #vehiclefire pic.twitter.com/ZaG1sEn0qW — TomCross (@_TomCross_) August 28, 2018

