Van fire slows I-4 traffic near Conroy Road

Blaze causes traffic jam for eastbound vehicles

By Daniel Dahm - Digital Manager

A van catches fire on I-4 near Conroy Road. Photo credit: Tom Cross.

ORLANDO, Fla. - A vehicle fire slowed traffic Tuesday morning on Interstate 4 in Orlando.

A van caught fire on I-4 east near Conroy Road. 

Black smoke billowed from the van before the fire was extinguished.

Photos from the scene show a van entirely burned out.

The fire caused a traffic jam in the area.

Details about the fire are not known.

