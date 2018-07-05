Video shows fire engulfing car in Titusville

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - A car became engulfed in flames Thursday morning in Titusville after apparently striking an object on a road, fire officials said.

The fire was reported at 10:08 a.m. on U.S. 1 near Fisher Nissan.

According to the Titusville Fire Department, the driver of a smaller-sized passenger car said he thinks he hit an object that became lodged underneath his vehicle.

The driver said he noticed flames streaming behind him on the road, so he stopped and got out of the car, fire officials said.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze a short time later.

No injuries were reported.

No other details have been released.

