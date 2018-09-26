Video shows moments before boy seriously hurt in hit-and-run near UCF

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol on Wednesday released two videos in connection with a hit-and run near the University of Central Florida that left a 13-year-old boy seriously injured.

The crash happened Saturday on Alafaya Trail at Science Drive.

The FHP said Cody Loechner was riding his bike when he was struck. Troopers visited Cody on Wednesday at Arnold Palmer Hospital and said he was awake but remains in serious condition with injuries to his arms, legs and head.

Troopers said the first video shows three boys crossing Alafaya Trail within a crosswalk but against the traffic light.

"You will not see the suspect vehicle in this clip as the camera is directly above where the crash occurred," the FHP said in an email.

The second video shows the suspected vehicle, a white car that passes other vehicles in the far-right lane while the brakes are being applied, according to the FHP.

Troopers said the car likely has a damaged windshield.

The FHP said Crimeline has received tips about the crash, but all those vehicles have been ruled out.

Cody's mother talked to News 6 after the crash.

“They hit my son on the front side of that vehicle,” Cody’s mother, Tami Loechner, said. “He flew up the windshield and over the top of the vehicle.”

“Accept your actions,” Cody’s father, Edwin Loechner, said to the unknown driver. “Be a man or a woman and come forward.”

Cody Loechner.

