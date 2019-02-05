Votran bus hits suspect who bailed from stolen van; 10 hurt, police say

A Votran bus is involved in a crash in Daytona Beach.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Ten people were injured Tuesday morning in a crash involving a stolen van and a Votran bus, which struck a passenger who had bailed from the van before it crashed into the bus in Daytona Beach, police said.

The crash was reported at the intersection of Orange Avenue and Lincoln Street.

Daytona Beach police said the van was stolen in South Daytona, and officers were observing the vehicle but lost sight of it. Police said officers did not pursue or chase the van.

A passenger jumped out of the van after it entered Daytona Beach, and the driver crashed into the bus, police said. The Votran bus struck the passenger and wrecked, police said.

The van driver ran away, but was located on Verdell Street by a resident who held him until officers arrived and took him into custody, police said.

Ten people were injured in the crash, including the man struck by the bus, the bus driver, a pregnant woman and a child. All of the victims suffered minor injuries, according to police.

An investigation is continuing.

No other details have been released.

