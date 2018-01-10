Warning issued over mud on I-95 in Volusia

The FHP issues a warning over mud on I-95 in Volusia County.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Rain and flooding are causing dangerous traffic conditions in Volusia County.

The Florida Highway Patrol said Wednesday that motorists should use caution on I-95 near U.S. 92 because of mud on the road.

"This area is a construction site and the rain has caused the dirt to washout under the barrier walls and across the road," troopers said in a statement.

Traffic is extremely slow in the area, the FHP said.

The Florida Department of Transportation and the construction company have been notified about the issue.

Meanwhile, Holly Hill police tweeted Wednesday morning that some streets, including Riverside Drive, are flooded because of rain.

Daytona Beach saw a record amount of rain on Tuesday, and more wet weather is possible over the next couple of days.

On Riverside Drive-Mason Avenue to 2nd Street and 300 block to 500 block of Riverside Drive flooded. Use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/XvJUSlSBTf — Holly Hill Police (@HollyHillPolice) January 10, 2018

