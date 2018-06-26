Truck hauling cinder blocks overturns on SR 417

ORLANDO, Fla. - A truck hauling cinder blocks overturned Tuesday on State Road 417 in Orange County, prompting authorities to close the southbound lanes of the toll road.

The crash was reported around noon on SR 417 south near State Road 408.

The Florida Highway Patrol said some construction barrels were blown into a travel lane, and the driver of the semi could not stop in time. The rig struck a car and overturned, troopers said.

Two people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the FHP said.

Crews are cleaning up the crash site.

No other details have been released.

