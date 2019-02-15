SR 528 reopens after Brevard crash

A two-car crash in Cape Canaveral shut down all westbound lanes of SR 528 on Friday Feb. 15, 2019. (Image: FDOT)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - All westbound lanes of State Road 528 reopened Friday afternoon after a crash closed the toll road for hours, troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol said.

A two-car crash at mile marker 53 closed all westbound lanes of the Beachline around noon, according to the FHP.

Brevard Emergency Management officials said the crash happened near Highway 401 near the Port Canaveral cruise terminals.

The road reopened around 2 p.m.

No other details have been released.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.