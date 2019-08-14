What the Honk: Trooper Steve explores quirks of Central Florida drivers

ORLANDO, Fla. - We've all been here: We're driving, biking or simply walking and we see something that just makes us go, "What the?!"

From really bad drivers to cars with strange things on them that make you scratch your head and just wonder "why," there are plenty of crazy things happening on Central Florida's roads and Trooper Steve wants to see them.

[ASK TROOPER STEVE: Submit your traffic-related questions here | RIDE ALONG: Want to ride along with Trooper Steve? Apply here]

"Once a month, on News 6 and on ClickOrlando.com, I’ll show what’s making our fellow drivers cringe or question their own eyes, but I’m going to need your help," News 6 traffic safety expert Steve Montiero said. "I want your pictures and video. Whether it's your passenger taking the pictures or you have a mounted dash camera in your vehicle, let's share the sights of Florida drivers."

So what exactly is Trooper Steve looking for? He's provided a couple of examples.

"A friend of mine in the Lake County area sent me a picture showing the rear of a pickup truck with some custom license plate work," Montiero said. "Although I appreciate the creativity and dedication, this is not a proper way to secure your license plate to your car. This could get land you a ticket for improper display of tag."

News 6 reporter also submitted a photo to Trooper Steve about something that left him puzzled.

"I would file this under 'I do what I want.' The driver decided to park perpendicular in a disabled parking location and, of all places, he chose to do it at the Orange County Corrections Facility," Montiero said. "Obviously, this is not only a horrible way to park, but he didn’t even have a disabled parking placard to begin with. What the honk, man!"

Montiero said that violation could land the driver a fine of up to $250.

You've seen similar situations while driving, right? So you get it.

"Don’t be shy. Send me your videos and pictures and let's share in some humor and maybe learn a thing or two along the way," Montiero said.

You can send your questions, concerns, pictures and videos to Trooper Steve at AskTrooperSteve@wkmg.com then watch "What the Honk" the first Wednesday of every month on News 6 at 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.