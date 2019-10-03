What the Honk: Window AC unit, casket in SUV

ORLANDO, Fla. - What the honk?

News 6 viewers once again delivered, sharing pictures of strange sightings on Central Florida roadways.

The first picture is of an older-model van, and the driver appeared to have some very good carpentry skills.

I have seen something similar to this before, but it was the quality of the wood used to secure the air conditioning unit to the vehicle that I surprised me. I’m sure this driver was motivated by the Florida heat to add this AC unit.

Is it legal? Well, as long as it’s properly secured, then the driver is good to go.

The next "What the honk" incident makes me very curious.

Parking between the lines is always the courteous thing to do, but I have never seen someone park in the middle of parking barriers.

If you take a closer look, you can see there isn’t a license plate on the car. Abandoned and improperly parked in a parking lot will get your car towed real quick.

The next one can be filed under just because you can, doesn’t mean you should. The photo made its way around social media last week and was seen in the Kissimmee area.

It shows a casket in the back of that Lexus SUV, and yes, there are laws that govern the transport of human remains.

Hopefully, the driver is just headed to an early Halloween party or going somewhere to decorate.

