Which is worse: Commuting on I-4 or this?

This is not your average commute.

Layrd Mahler says he was driving in Scottsdale, Arizona, on Monday when a snake crawled out of the hood of his car.

Seconds into the drive, the snake latched onto the windshield wipers.

Mahler says he pulled over to try and get the snake off his car, but it was too late, because it had already slithered back into the hood of the car.

Mahler says he had a private company come out to try to find the snake, but it had vanished.

Layrd says he hopes he never sees the snake again.

Snake on a wiper.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.