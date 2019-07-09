Winter Springs man killed when motorcycle hits fence

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 46-year-old Winter Springs man was killed Monday night in Orange County when his motorcycle crashed into a fence, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said Scott Coville died in the crash, which was reported at 10:10 p.m. near Lake Pickett and Tanner roads.

The FHP said Coville was riding a 2016 Honda east on Lake Pickett Road when the bike left the road for an unknown reason and struck a fence.

Coville, who was not wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the FHP.

No other details have been released.

