Witness: Man struck, killed by van, Apopka police car

APOPKA, Fla. - A man was hit and killed Wednesday morning by two vehicles, including an Apopka police car, according to an eyewitness.

The fatal crash was reported on Orange Blossom Trail near Bradshaw Road.

The witness said the man was standing in the turn lane when he was struck by a van. The victim was then hit by the police cruiser, according to the witness. The name of the victim, who was pronounced dead, has not been released.

It's not known if anyone else was injured in the crash.

A tow truck removed the cruiser from the scene.

Apopka police have not released any details about the wreck.

The Florida Highway Patrol will investigate.

#breaking: Apopka police cruiser being towed from scene of fatal pedestrian crash Bradshaw Rd. & Orange Blossom Trail @news6wkmg At 6 hear exclusively from an eyewitness pic.twitter.com/HlnciORtsx — Justin Campbell (@JCampbellNews6) February 27, 2019

No other details have been released.

