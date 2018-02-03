Woman, 31, dies in Apopka hit-and-run, police say

APOPKA, Fla. - Authorities are searching for the driver in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 31-year-old woman Saturday morning, according to the Apopka Police Department.

Apopka police said the woman was hit on the northwest side of the Piedmont Wekiwa Road and Hiawassee Road and U.S. 441 intersection around 3:30 a.m.

The woman, who was not immediately identified, was taken to Florida Hospital Apopka, where she later died, police said.

Officers said the vehicle fled before police arrived. No information about a potential suspect vehicle was immediately released.

Apopka police's Traffic Homicide Unit is still investigating.

