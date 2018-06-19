Woman, 59, hit, killed while crossing street in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A 59-year-old woman was struck and killed Monday night while crossing a street in Volusia County, officials said.

The fatal crash was reported at 8:45 p.m. in the 300 block of South Ridgewood Avenue.

According to Daytona Beach police, a 2014 BMW X1 struck the woman, whose name has not been released, as she crossed Ridgewood Avenue.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No criminal charges are pending against the driver of the SUV, police said.

No other details have been released.

