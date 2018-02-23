Woman, 61, hit, killed while crossing Orange County road, FHP says

ORLANDO, Fla. - A 61-year-old woman was struck and killed late Thursday while crossing a road in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said Patricia Gonzalez, of Orlando, died in the crash, which was reported around 11:30 p.m. on West Oak Ridge Road near Defiance Avenue.

The FHP said a 62-year-old Orlando man was driving a 2009 Saturn and struck Gonzalez as she walked onto Oak Ridge Road. Gonzalez was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where she died, the FHP said.

The driver, who was wearing a seat belt, was not injured, the FHP said.

