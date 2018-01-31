Woman, 68, dies after being run over by golf cart in The Villages, FHP says

THE VILLAGES, Fla. - A 68-year-old woman died Monday, about two weeks after being struck by a golf cart while walking in The Villages, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said Joan Marie Colonna, of The Villages, died in the crash, which happened Jan. 16 on Sunset Point Boulevard at Hartsville Trail.

According to the FHP, a 70-year-old woman was driving a golf cart and following another golf cart, which maneuvered to avoid Colonna, who was walking south in a golf cart lane.

The 70-year-old woman's cart struck Colonna, who was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, the FHP said. Colonna died on Monday, the FHP said.

The FHP said charges are pending.

Alcohol didn't play a role in the crash, the FHP said.

No other details have been released.

