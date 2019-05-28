Woman crossing street hit, killed in Ormond Beach

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - A woman was hit and killed while she was crossing a street Monday n Ormond Beach.

Ormond Beach police said officers responded around 3:40 p.m. to a crash involving three cars and two people at the intersection of Granada Boulevard and Seminole Drive.

Investigators said a man and woman were crossing the street in the designated crosswalk. Officers said while pair was crossing the street, a Chevrolet SUV sideswiped a Nissan four-door and struck them.

Authorities said another Chevrrolet SUV sustained damage from the crash.

The two victims were taken to Advent Health Hospital, according to the Sheriff's Office. The woman died from her injuries, according to investigators.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.