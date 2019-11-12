Woman dies after being ejected in single-vehicle crash, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A woman died after she was ejected in a single-vehicle crash Monday night in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said India Frazier, 34, was driving a Buick LeSabre on South Ivey Lane around 10:55 p.m. when she left the road for an unknown reason and struck a tree.

The Buick overturned and came to a final rest against a building, according to the crash report. Frazier, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected and came to a final rest under the vehicle, records show.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.