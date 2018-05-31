Traffic

Woman escapes moments before train slams into van in Altamonte Springs

Police investigate crash on Ronald Reagan Boulevard

By Ezzy Castro - Reporter

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - A woman got out of her van just before a train crashed into the vehicle Wednesday night in Altamonte Springs, police said.

The crash was reported on Ronald Reagan Boulevard at Ballard Street near Eastmonte Park. 

Police said the woman was driving the van, which somehow got stuck on the tracks at the railroad crossing.

Witnesses urged the woman to get out of the van, and she safely exited, police said.

Seminole County Fire officials assisted the woman at the scene, but she was not taken to a hospital.

Altamonte Springs Police Department is investigating.

