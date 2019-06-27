Woman fatally struck while trying to secure furniture to Subaru, police say

LEESBURG, Fla. - A woman was fatally struck Thursday morning as she was standing behind her vehicle trying to resecure a piece of furniture that had fallen off, according to the Leesburg Police Department.

Police said the victim was behind her stopped 2006 Subaru Baja in the left lane on southbound U.S. Highway 27 when a 2018 Nissan Versa hit her and her vehicle.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Traffic was diverted for about three hours beginning at 11 a.m. as authorities investigated.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call 352-728-2121.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.