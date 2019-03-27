Woman dies after SUV crashes into water-filled ditch in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A 39-year-old Zellwood woman was killed but three children survived when an SUV crashed into a water-filled ditch, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said Erica Pearson died in the crash, which was reported at 7:05 p.m.Tuesday on State Road 44 at Huff Road in Lake County.

According to the FHP, Pearson was driving a 2001 Mitsubishi SUV east on S.R. 44 when she lost control of the vehicle, which overturned and struck a pole before landing in the ditch.

Pearson was pronounced dead at the scene, the FHP said.

The children were taken to Waterman Hospital with minor injuries, troopers said.

Alcohol did not play a role in the crash, according to the FHP.

No other details have been released.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.